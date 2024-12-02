Chicago Bears brass to address firing of Matt Eberflus, head coaching search

Days after the historic firing of Matt Eberflus, the Chicago Bears will be laying out the future of the franchise.

Bear President and CEO Kevin Warren will join GM Ryan Poles to address the firing at an 11:45 a.m. news conference Monday.

Eberflus was fired Friday, one day after botching a late-game sequence to the Detroit Lions. He finished his tenure in Chicago with a 14-32 overall record. The Bears started the season 4-2 before dropping their last six games.

In wake of Eberflus' firing, Chicago named Thomas Brown as its interim head coach. Just 17 days ago, Brown was the team’s passing game coordinator. He was elevated to offensive coordinator when Shane Waldron was fired two weeks ago.

Brown will address the media at 12:15 p.m.

On Sunday, Bears Chairman George McCaskey said on social media the club has officially started looking for its next head coach.

"Our aim is to find a leader who embodies the spirit of our team and community. We're looking for a coach with innovative strategies, a commitment to player development, and a passion for winning," the post read.

Those press conferences will be livestreamed in a media player at the top of this story.