Chicago Bears CEO hints at new stadium plans

Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren offered some hints about the potential for a new stadium but didn't say where it would be built.

Warren said the new stadium is a "40-year decision," and that when construction begins, it will be completed within 36 months.

The Bears still own the more than 300-acre site of the former Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, but Warren also said the team is meeting with representatives from Chicago.

"What intrigues me about downtown ... goes along," Warren said.

Warren said all options for where to build the stadium are still open.