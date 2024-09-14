Chicago Bears place Ryan Bates on injured reserve, elevate 2 players from practice squad

The Chicago Bears will miss a key piece of their offensive line rotation for at least the next four games.

The Bears placed interior lineman Ryan Bates on injured reserve Saturday, with a designation to return.

Bates will be eligible to return after four weeks, meaning he'd be in line to return in Week 6 against the Jaguars in London.

The Bears also elevated receiver Collin Johnson and long snapper Scott Daly from the practice squad. Daly snapped for the Bears last Sunday against the Titans.

Johnson starred in the Bears' Hall of Fame Game against the Texans, catching two scores from former Bears' QB Brett Rypien. Johnson gets the nod as Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen are listed as questionable, and will be game-time decisions.