Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams invests in NWSL team through self-founded investment business

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has officially begun to enter the sports investment world, starting with the National Women's Soccer League.

What we know:

The Boston Legacy, an expansion franchise in the NWSL, announced Thursday that Caleb Williams has joined the team's investor group.

Williams is investing in the Legacy through his strategic investment firm 888 Midas.

888 Midas, which Williams himself founded, is described as an "investment and strategic business advisory enterprise seeking like-minded associations and select private equity, venture capital, and real estate funding opportunities."

The soccer club has several other well-known investors. According to Boston.con, these investors are gymnast and three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, actress Elizabeth Banks, and Celtics general manager Brad Stevens and Steven's wife, Tracy.

Earlier this year, the Legacy announced their starstudded athlete advisory board, which includes WNBA All Star and Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston, Boston Celtics VP of Team Operations and Organizational GrowthAllison Feaster, US Soccer Hall of Famer Kristine Lilly, and USA soccer star Sam Mewis.

The Legacy will kickoff their inaugural season in 2026.

What they're saying:

"Women’s sports is a movement, and I admire and respect the work that the team and the NWSL continues to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes," Williams said in a press release.

"Caleb’s investment in Boston Legacy Football Club highlights the powerful momentum of women’s professional soccer and what it means to have professional athletes investing in our future," Boston Legacy Football Club controlling owner Jennifer Epstein said in a release. "It symbolizes a new era of cross-league support and recognition. With best-in-class athletes, a rapidly growing fan base, and undeniable energy around the NWSL, we are proud to welcome Caleb as a partner as we prepare for the 2026 inaugural season."