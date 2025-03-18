Chicago Bears re-sign two depth players for 2025 roster

The Chicago Bears are bringing back two players who were key depth pieces for the 2024 roster.

Hinsdale product Doug Kramer and special teams ace Travis Homer will come back to the Bears on one-year contracts.

Bears bring back Kramer

Kramer might be notoriously known as the pseudo-full back that former Bears' offensive coordinator Shane Waldron employed in short-yardage situations.

In this case, Kramer returns to the Bears on a one-year deal as a backup center behind Drew Dalman, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. Kramer played in 16 games during the 2024 season, seeing time as a reserve center and at guard in other situations.

Kramer was put in the spotlight twice, which didn't end well for the Bears. First, Waldron called a handoff to Kramer on the one-yard line against the Commanders in the fourth quarter of a one-score game. The play ended in a fumble that Washington recovered. The Bears had him enter as a full back again against the Vikings on Dec. 16 but didn't remind him to report as eligible.

Those were two positions the former coaching staff put Kramer in. With a new staff, he may take another step forward.

Homer returns to RB room

In a running back room that currently includes D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, the Bears re-added Homer to it. Homer is a multi-faceted player.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Homer is coming back to the Bears on a one-year deal.

Homer only had six carries for 23 yards last season. That's because he was mostly used as a third-down back in pass protection situations, and on special teams where he thrived.

Homer also only played in just six games last season. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 22 with a finger injury, and he returned against the Commanders on Oct. 27.

He'll have similar responsibilities this season as the Bears look to reshape their running game under first-year head coach Ben Johnson.