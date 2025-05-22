Chicago Bears release 2025 preseason schedule

The Brief Bears open preseason at Soldier Field against the Dolphins Two home games followed by road trip to face the Chiefs First game kicks off Sunday, August 10 at noon



The Chicago Bears have released their 2025 preseason schedule.

What we know:

The team will host the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday, August 10, with a noon kickoff.

The following weekend, the Bears remain in Chicago to play the Buffalo Bills in a prime-time matchup on Sunday, August 17, at 7 p.m.

They’ll wrap up the preseason on the road, facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, August 22, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Bears 2025 full schedule

Here's the official 2025 Bears schedule, starting with a primetime NFC North matchup:

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Week 2: @ Detroit Lions

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions

Things to know about the Chicago Bears schedule

As it stands based on 2024 NFL season records, the Bears tied for the second-toughest schedule in the NFL based on last year’s winning percentage.

The Bears' opponent winning percentages from last year are .571, which ties with the Detroit Lions. The two trail the New York Giants, who have the toughest schedule with opponents having a combined winning percentage of .574 last season.

The San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in the NFL based on last year's records, with an opponent win percentage of .415.

What you can do:

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, the Bears' official ticket partner.