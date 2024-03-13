Chicago Bears reportedly adding offensive line depth in Matt Pryor

The Chicago Bears continue to add pieces through free agency. On Wednesday, the latest add comes on the offensive line.

The Bears are reportedly signing offensive tackle Matt Pryor to a one-year deal.

The Athletic's Adam Jahns first reported the move on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second addition the Bears will have made to the offensive line this offseason.

First, they traded a 2024 fifth-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates. Adding Pryor shores up depth on the outside of the offensive line.

Pryor, a TCU product, spent last year with the San Francisco 49ers. He played in 15 games for San Francisco.

Prior to that, Pryor spent two seasons in Indianapolis, overlapping with head coach Matt Ebeflus in 2021 when Eberflus was the team's defensive coordinator.

Pryor started 14 games in his two seasons in Indianapolis. In 2019, he spent a season with the Eagles, playing in 15 while starting 10.