Chicago Bears reportedly swing a trade with New England for a veteran center

Days after Drew Dalman announced his retirement, the Chicago Bears have tabbed his replacement.

According to ESPN, the Bears have traded a draft pick to the New England Patriots for their starting center Garrett Bradbury.

What we know:

The Bears sent a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Patriots for Bradbury on Friday, who now comes to Chicago on a relatively cheap contract.

He signed a two-year, $12 million deal with New England last offseason and anchored the Patriots' offensive line that protected second-year quarterback Drake Maye and went to Super Bowl LX last season.

Bradbury isn't a stranger to the NFC North. He was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Vikings.

Bradbury carries a $6.9 million cap hit entering the 2026 season. Any center the Bears signed in free agency would have easily carried a cap hit worth double that number. Ravens' center Tyler Linderbaum is one of those centers. He will command a hefty market, especially as Colts center Ryan Kelly announced his retirement on Friday, too. Trading for Bradbury means the Bears acquire a cheaper option at center while also acquiring the desired experience, both as a vested veteran and in the postseason.

Bradbury also brings familiarity with one of their premiere offensive linemen. Bears guard Joe Thuney was teammates at NC State with Bradbury, and was his roommate during road games.

On Friday, the Bears also officially placed Dalman on the retired list and released linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The two moves are expected to clear up about $25 million in cap space for the Bears, with Thursday's trade sending DJ Moore to Buffalo also clearing up an extra $16.5 million in salary cap space.

What's next:

The NFL's free agent negotiating period is set to begin next Monday, and the Bears were expected to be major players for a center.

However, the Chargers agreed to a deal with free agent Tyler Biadasz Friday morning to take one of the best center options off the market for the Bears.

The Bears were assumed to pursue Linderbaum, who was expected to command nearly $20 million or more per season in the open market.

Now, the Bears can turn their free agency pursuits elsewhere.

The Bears also need to find a left tackle in Ozzy Trapilo's place as he recovers from a torn patellar tendon, which is a process the Bears expect to take until nearly November 2026. That left tackle might come in free agency, as there are few options like Cam Robinson or former Lions' left tackle Taylor Decker.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles can now turn his focus to adding to the Bears' pass rush and finding that left tackle with Bradbury now in the fold.