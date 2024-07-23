Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens to take leave from team to support wife Simone Biles at Olympics

The will be without reserve safety Jonathan Owens for a part of training camp, but he's got a good reason.

Owens will be in Paris to support his wife and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles at the 2024 Summer Games.

When asked why the team is letting Owens miss training camp, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said it was about respect out of the Games and out of respect for Owens' loved ones.

"We respect the Olympics," Eberflus said. "That’s a big deal. He’s supporting the one he loves the most."

Owens signed a two-year deal with the Bears this offseason and will be a key reserve safety behind Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. Owens started 11 games for the Packers last season.

After joining the Bears in March, Owens talked at length about being married to one of the best athletes on the planet and one of the greatest Olympians in American history.

At its core, he said, it was just like any other relationship. However, he always appreciates when they mention Biles before him.

"It's like a respect thing people give that they always mention my wife first, just because you always want your wife on this pedestal," Owens said in March. "I love her. I support her."

The Bears are giving the same support to Owens.

The Paris Olympics run from July 27 to August 10, meaning Owens would be back for two of the Bears' preseason games if he were to go for the entire duration of the Games.

According to The Athletic, Owens will return to the Bears on Saturday, Aug. 3.

"I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that," Eberflus said. "We welcome that and it’s going to be awesome. Go USA."