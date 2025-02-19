Chicago Bears season tickets: team announces price increase for 2025 season

The Chicago Bears are increasing the average price of their season tickets, the team announced Wednesday.

In a note to season ticket holders on Wednesday, the Bears said they're instituting an average increase of 10 percent for 2025 season ticket packages. A year ago, the Bears implemented an eight percent average increase on season tickets.

In the memo from Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren, season ticket holders will continue to receive savings over single-game ticket prices and will not incur any additional ticket fees.

"I also want to personally thank you for your unwavering loyalty, passion, and commitment to the Chicago Bears," Warren wrote in the note to season ticket holders. "The positive energy at Halas Hall is intense, determined, and palpable. As we enter an exciting time for the Chicago Bears, we are honored to share this memorable journey with you."

The Bears are heading into their first season with newly hired Ben Johnson as the team's head coach. It was a move that excited the Bears fan base thanks to the fact the team got the head coaching candidate the fans overwhelmingly wanted.

After that introduction, Warren took note of the individuals in the organization who want to win football games, from Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles, to Bears Chairman George McCaskey.

"We've got some individuals now who are hungry and thirsty," Warren said on Jan. 22. "I'm looking forward to working with Ben, Ryan, George and the entire Bears organization. I'm looking forward to making sure that our fans get what they should have, and they deserve. That is to be happy and to win a lot of football games."

McCaskey believes the Bears are now positioned to do exactly that: win.

"We do. We think so. We hope so," McCaskey said on Jan. 22. "Now, we just have to go out in the field and prove it."