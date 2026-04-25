Chicago Bears select Keyshaun Elliott No. 166 overall: What it means for the team

The Chicago Bears' first two picks on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft have addressed the defensive side of the ball.

Their fifth-round pick is a player that can add a high-character profile to the locker room, too.

What we know:

The Bears selected Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott with the No. 166 overall selection.

They are getting a linebacker who's experienced, having played four years in college between ASU and New Mexico State, and is known for his ability to train at a high level.

He transferred to Arizona State in 2024, and immediately helped the Sun Devils earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The production in college varied, but only when he transferred to a Power 4 program and decided to focus on playing behind the line of scrimmage.

In his final season of college football for the Sun Devils, Elliott had 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. That was by design.

"You just watch a lotta film," Elliott said. "It’s something I wanted to do going into the past season, I needed to play behind the line of scrimmage."

Mission accomplished. Now, he has his next objective, which is to burst onto the NFL scene. He has an idea of how to do that already, too.

"That’s the first thing I’m going to be doing when I get into the building, meeting the special teams coordinator," Elliott said. "My play as a linebacker is something that translates well to special teams."

Big picture view:

While Thieneman, Muhammad and wide receiver Zavion Thomas were players who boasted speed, Elliott boasted another character trait the Bears love: A high-character person.

The scouting report on Elliott was that he's a high-character player, and that any coaching staff would enjoy his locker room presence.

He's now in the Bears' locker room.

"He's a high-end, intangible player," Bears West Coast scout Reese Hicks said. "Works hard. He's everything you want in a player, especially Day 3 of the draft."

The ability to rush the passer in his final season at ASU catches eyes. That's something which makes up for some of his struggles in pass coverage.

The Bears also noted Elliott could play the middle linebacker position or the strong-side linebacker. He wore the green dot at ASU and called plays, but Hicks noted Elliott's instincts and tackling ability mean he can be a versatile player.

But, his desire to play special teams as a way to help the team is something that stands out. He'll also have a chance to earn linebacker reps, too.

"I think he's going to be in the mix to compete," Hicks said.

What they're saying:

"Big, productive inside linebacker lacking the athletic traits to make enough plays on the next level. Elliott has earned praise for his exceptional work ethic and football character. His instincts and reaction time are average, though. He can be heavy-handed when taking on blocks and his execution is inconsistent. His pursuit speed to the sideline is too heavy-footed in pass coverage and as an open-field tackler. His pathway will need to be as a physical thumper who can star on special teams." - Lance Zierlein NFL.com Draft Analyst.