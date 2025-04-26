Chicago Bears select Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai in seventh round of 2025 NFL Draft

With some finagling, the Chicago Bears got a pick in every round on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Bears selected Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai with their seventh-round pick, No. 233 overall.

Chicago acquired the pick from the Cincinnati Bengals in a trade for running back Khalil Herbert.

Who is Kyle Monangai

The Rutgers running back is a model of consistency.

He carried the ball 256 times for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry. In 2023, he had 242 carries for 1,262 yards and eight scores, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

As a runner, he has power to him with his 5-foot-9, 209-pound frame. He had a 208-yard, three-touchdown game against Akron early on in 2024 and had six games with 100 rush yards or more.

His season-low rushing output was a 72-yard game against Wisconsin.

He also is a sure-handed running back who did not fumble once on 669 career carries.

What they're saying about Kyle Monangai

"Monangai is a tough and powerful runner who is built low to the ground. He runs behind his pads and delivers blows on contact. He drives his legs and carries defenders for extra yards. He can stick his foot in the ground and get upfield. He's quicker than fast, accelerating through seams between the tackles. Monangai makes defenders miss without losing much momentum. He's a reliable check-down option who can pick up yards after the catch. He set the Rutgers record for most touches without a fumble." - ESPN analyst Steve Muench.

"Monangai is a dependable runner and pass protector who never lost a fumble in college. His speed is sub-par, but he runs hard and efficiently in tight spaces." - NFL.com draft analyst Eric Edholm

What's next for the Bears

The Bears are out of draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Bears came into Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft needing depth at linebacker, running back and defensive back. They addressed linebacker and defensive back, while adding offensive line depth.

They got their running back on the last pick.

Now, the Bears are turning their heads to adding undrafted free agents.

The complete Chicago Bears 2025 Draft Class

Michigan TE Colston Loveland

Missouri WR Luther Burden III

Boston College OL Ozzy Trapilo

Texas A&M DL Shemar Turmer

Maryland LB Ruben Hyppolite II

UTSA CB Zah Frazier

Michigan State OL Luke Newman

Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai

This story will be updated.