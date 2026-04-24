Chicago Bears select Sam Roush in 2026 NFL Draft: What it means for the team

There was a wonder of how Ben Johnson would affect the 2026 NFL Draft for the Chicago Bears.

With pick No. 69, that answer is clear.

The Bears took tight end Sam Roush in the third round.

What we know:

Roush is the 69th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This is not a pick that's going to bring plenty of firepower to the Bears, however. Roush is seen as a Y-tight end, or an in-line blocker. That's also apparent in his statistics.

Roush was a Second-team All-ACC tight end. He started all 12 games for the Cardinal last year. He caught 49 passes for 545 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 11.1 yards per catch.

This is a pick that will eventually open up running lanes for the Bears' running game.

Big picture view:

Johnson loves his 12 personnel. He loves his multiple tight end sets. He needed a tight end after Durham Smythe left the Bears for Baltimore.

"If you ask coach, the more the merrier in that room," Bears scout Trey Koziol said. "It really adds a lot of versatility to the offense."

Bears tight ends coach Jim Dray said during the 2025 season it was a privilege to play in 13 personnel sets, which uses three tight ends.

With Smythe gone, the Bears wanted to make sure they still had the capacity to play in 12 and 13 personnel sets. Smythe played 239 snaps, or in 25.3 percent of offensive snaps, last year for the Bears. Roush is a player that will compete for those snaps vacated by Smythe.

Johnson didn't want to trust those snaps to anyone. If it wasn't a tight end that understood Johnson's scheme, it's going to be a tight end that Johnson can mold in his offense's image. That's why Roush was a third-round pick.

Speaking of those sets, the Bears took Logan Jones with the No. 57 overall pick. That's a center that excels in the gap running scheme the Bears established in the 2025 season with Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift.

This is a pick that supports that. Tight end Cole Kmet is also a Y-tight end, but is seen more as a two-way tight end as he has solid receiving skills.

This is a tight end who Johnson will do the dirty work in the run game and the passing game.

"He's a big man," Koziol said. "He looks the part."

What they're saying:

"In a draft landscape full of pass-catching tight ends, Roush stands out as one of the few plug-and-play "Y" tight ends (in-line blocking TE) available. He can make cut-off blocks in zone and combo blocks in gap schemes. He holds his own in pass protection, too. As a receiver, he’s not stiff, but he lacks elusiveness underneath. He needs to apply more of his tough playing style to win combat catches and expand his role beyond run blocker/zone beater. While his catch production might draw questions, his size, toughness and pro-ready blocking profile could push him into Day 2 consideration." Lance Zierlien, NFL.com Draft Analyst.