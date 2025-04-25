Chicago Bears select Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner with No. 62 pick in second round

The Chicago Bears are back up again in the second round. This time, they go defense.

With the No. 62 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Texas A&Mm defensive lineman Shemar Turner.

As a three-year starter at Texas A&M, Turner played in the three-technique role as a senior but also played all around the defensive line.

He had 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in his last year with the Aggies.

What they're saying about Shemar Turner

"Turner needs to introduce more discipline to his play style, but he prides himself on being the aggressor and relies on his initial twitch, fierce hands and combative mentality to be a factor. He projects best as a penetrating one-gap tackle." - The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

What's next for the Bears

The Bears came into Friday night needing help on the offensive line, pass rush and running back.

They selected Luther Burden out of Missouri with pick No. 39 and Ozzy Trapilo with pick No. 56. Their next pick is No. 109 in the fourth round, unless they trade back in.

The Bears surprised a few when they took tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round.

This story will be updated.