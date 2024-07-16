Chicago Bears sign first overall pick and starting QB Caleb Williams to his rookie deal | Report

It's done.

The Chicago Bears have signed first overall pick Caleb Williams to his rookie contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

This comes just hours after the Bears signed No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze to a four-year deal and on the same day the Bears rookie class reported for training camp.

According to ESPN, Williams is signing a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $39 million. The deal includes a $25.5 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option, Schefter said.

Williams was named the Bears' starting quarterback for the 2024 season on the first day of rookie camp.

