Chicago Bears sign first overall pick and starting QB Caleb Williams to his rookie deal | Report
CHICAGO - It's done.
The Chicago Bears have signed first overall pick Caleb Williams to his rookie contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
This comes just hours after the Bears signed No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze to a four-year deal and on the same day the Bears rookie class reported for training camp.
According to ESPN, Williams is signing a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $39 million. The deal includes a $25.5 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option, Schefter said.
Williams was named the Bears' starting quarterback for the 2024 season on the first day of rookie camp.
This story will be updated