Chicago Bears Stadium: Brass reiterates focus on Indiana, but no decision has been made

The Brief Every year at Chicago Bears training camp, Kevin Warren and George McCaskey take time to address the media. The last two years have had more weight on them because the Bears' efforts to build a new stadium are still ongoing. Here's what Kevin Warren and George McCaskey said on Thursday.



Every year at Chicago Bears training camp, Kevin Warren and George McCaskey take time to address the media.

The last two years have had more weight on them because the Bears' efforts to build a new stadium are still ongoing.

Target dates have come and gone, and the Bears have not made an official decision on where they'll officially build their new home. Warren is aware of the former.

"My wife told me about six months ago to not give any more target dates," Warren said.

Here's what we heard from Bears President Kevin Warren and Bears Chairman George McCaskey on Thursday, as they offered updates on the Bears' efforts for a new stadium.

What they're saying:

Bears' leadership has reiterated their focus. They've also had a smaller update.

"Our focus is in Hammond, Indiana," Warren said. "We don't have any legislation in Illinois."

The newest piece of information was that Warren said while Lost Marsh is a viable site, the franchise discovered the Wolf Lake Terminal site could also potentially be viable while doing due diligence on the Lost Marsh site.

Warren said the Beare are looking to "cohesively" bring those together in a potential merger.

"We're in the middle of that due diligence,' Warren said. "It's a lot of work that happens on almost a daily basis."

However, a decision has not been made. The Bears aren't definitely building in Hammond, Indiana, and have not ruled out Arlington Heights.

While the focus is on Hammond, the Bears also haven't made a decision on what they can or will do with the land at Arlington Park the Bears own. McCaskey said the Bears haven't had time to discern their options there.

McCaskey said the Bears thought they unveiled a compelling case for a stadium in Arlington Heights that would bring jobs, revenue and more to the surrounding area.

That wasn't enough. "Hope is not a strategy," McCaskey said, while also describing the dialogue with Illinois' lawmakers as "minimal."

"If there are substantive discission to be had, we'll have them," McCaskey said.

The Bears do want to make a decision, and make it soon. Warren noted the costs have gone up, and will continue to do so.

"I think it’s prudent to move with haste," Warren said. "The longer this goes on, it creates complications."

However, McCaskey did note that, whatever happens, the namesake will not change.

"We will be the Chicago Bears whether we are in Arlington or Hammond," McCaskey said.

The other side:

The Bears' leadership does understand one key point: The Bears have a winning football team.

Warren said the Bears had record revenue after the 2025 season. where the Bears won the NFC North and won a playoff game over the Green Bay Packers.

"We can win this year," Warren said. "We can win for many years to come."

Warren and McCaskey thanked coach Ben Johnson for his ability to coach the team and bring success to the field.

"Darnell Wright is a prime example of that, a young player that was drafted in the system," Warren said. "Those are the things we want to do."

The season is going to start in a few weeks.

The Bears want to make a decision, and know they'll need to make one before officially putting shovels in the ground. Warren didn't give another timeline. However, he simply said the Bears will know when it's the right time to make a decision.