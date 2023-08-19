Chicago Bears team up with high school girls for annual Flag Football Jamboree

The Chicago Bears are throwing the flag to help some high school girls play football.

The Bears are joining with the Chicago Public League and a handful of corporate sponsors to host the annual High School Girls Flag Football Jamboree.

The event was held Saturday at Englewood STEM High School to kick off the 2023 flag football season.

A total of 42 girls football teams from across the Chicago area took part.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

They got some great coaching from special guest Diana Flores, quarterback for Mexico Women's National Flag Football team.