Chicago Bears training camp: 4 things we saw at Halas Hall Wednesday

The Chicago Bears had a range of emotions at training camp.

There was relief, frustration and elation from different corners of the roster. The most prevalent was the back-up quarterback who got his payday.

Here are three things we saw at Halas Hall on Wednesday before the Bears travel to Kansas City for their final preseason game.

An emotional Tyson Bagent

News broke on Wednesday that Bagent, the No. 2 quarterback behind Caleb Williams, signed a two-year, $10 million extension.

The deal ties Bagent to the Bears as a backup, which is something Bagent considered when thinking about the contract. He would've been a free agent next year and could have pursued a starting quarterback job. Instead, he stuck with a Bears' coaching staff be believes can make him better.

Now, he has life-changing money to go with it.

"A lot of people don't know this," Bagent said, "but my dad, he's my right-hand man, and he didn't even have running water until he was in high school.

Bagent's deal, according to NFL Network, could be worth up to $16 million with incentives. That money is something he knows can help those who lifted and supported him.

"There's definitely a lot of things and people that I could certainly help with this gift I've been blessed with," Bagent said. "Just little things like that. I don't really know anybody back at home with any money, so it feels good. It's certainly a weight off my shoulders and my family's shoulders. It definitely means a lot."

A lucky Gervon Dexter Sr.

During Wednesday's practice, the Bears held their breath as one of their starting defensive tackles went down with an injury. Dexter looked frustrated, and it's easy to expect the worst.

The Bears already lost Terell Smith for the season to a knee injury. Losing Dexter, however, would seriously hamper the Bears' defense.

Luckily, Dexter walked off on his own, returned to team drills for one more rep and was able to do some jogging on the side. Fellow defensive tackle Andrew Billings isn't a medical professional, but he offered some encouragement after practice.

"He’ll be alright," Billings said.

Reinforcements for the secondary

There's some concern about the running back room, as Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monongai and Travis Homer didn't participate in practice on Wednesday. This goes with the concern for the secondary, as Smith is out for the year and Jaylon Johnson is still recovering.

But, there was good news.

Zah Frazier, who had missed most of training camp dealing with a personal matter, was at practice Wednesday in his jersey. He didn't participate, but he was present.

Nickelback Kyler Gordon had been week to week with a hamstring injury, but was back at practice on Wednesday, too.

An offense that needs fine-tuning

The Bears' first-team offense will get another chance to play in a live situation on Friday. The unit might need those reps.

The first team had multiple delay of game penalties on Wednesday. This comes after their solid showing on Sunday, leading a 92-yard touchdown drive.

There are offensive developments that are a boon for the Bears, much like Braxton Jones looking like he's all but solidified himself as the starting left tackle and Olamide Zaccheus continuing to show that he's one of Caleb Williams most trustworthy weapons.

Friday will be a chance for the Bears' first-team offense to test itself against the Chiefs first-team defense, which has played in the last three Super Bowls.