Chicago Bears training camp: Ben Johnson updates key injuries, participation vs. Bills on Sunday

The Chicago Bears are preparing for another game week, as the Buffalo Bills will play at Soldier Field on Sunday night in a nationally televised preseason game.

Bears' head coach Ben Johnson offered updates on the starter's participation for the team's second preseason game, as well as two key injuries in the defensive secondary.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, the Bears signed a handful of defensive backs. Millard Bradford, Mekhi Garner, Kaleb Hayes and Mark Perry are joining the team due to a handful of injuries in the secondary.

Undrafted free agent Major Burns was injured in Sunday's game vs. Miami and was waived/injured. Cornerback Shaun Wade was also placed on injured reserve. Johnson also had more on two of the biggest names on the Bears' dfense.

Johnson was asked for updates on the team's two injured defensive backs: Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon.

Johnson said Jaylon where he needs to be in his recovery to play Week 1 vs. Minnesota on Monday Night Football.

"He's right on track," Ben said.

Johnson also said Gordon, who suffered a hamstring injury during camp, is week-to-week in his recovery.

What's next:

Johnson did say the starters that did not play vs. Miami last Sunday in the preseason opener will play this coming Sunday night vs. Buffalo.

The number of reps the starters will get on Sunday is still to be determined, but Johnson said the plan is for the first-team offense and first-team defense to play.

"Reps, reps, reps are the most important thing," he said.

How much they'll play is based on Friday's joint practice with the Bills.

"We'll see how the joint practice goes and reassess," Johnson said.