Chicago Bears training camp: Game week preparations begins as the Miami Dolphins come to town

The Chicago Bears only went through a walk-through on Monday in preparation to ramp things up later this week.

It's game week, as the team is welcoming the Miami Dolphins for a joint practice on Friday and their first preseason game on Sunday.

The Bears are looking forward to going against some other faces.

"They can be a little chippy," Defensive lineman Dayo Odeynigbo said. "That can be intense. You’re defending your home turf, especially in this situation. They can be a little chippy. Like I said, everyone is excited to get going against someone else, someone you're not trying to look out for because it's not your teammate."

What they're saying:

The Bears' offense is looking to clean up their pre-snap procedures following multiple delay of game penalties during their Family Fest practice showing on Sunday. Right tackle Darnell Wright said it boils down to communication while still noticing a different demeanor to Caleb Williams in year two.

"He's a bit more confident, and seems a bit more poised,'" Wright said. "As a second-year player, there are still some things as you're learning, there's stuff to go through, but he definitely seems a bit more confident and poised."

Ben Johnson said if the pre-snap penalties happen in season, the Bears won't be winning many games.

Special Teams Coordinator Richard Hightower believes that intensity and attention to detail is what will make Johnson a good head coach.

"I saw him as a future head coach," Hightower said. "We worked together in Houston. Not only did we work together – we shared the same office, it was myself, Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh all in one office on Gary Kubiak’s staff. You see who wants to grind, who wants to work, who has the X's and O’s down, who has great personality. I've been very fortunate to be around a number of guys that become head coaches. DeMeco Ryans is another one. I shared office with Sean McVay. I've been fortunate, I know what a good coach looks like because I've been around all of them. I can tell you for a fact, we have a very good head coach here."

Dig deeper:

Hightower also said running backs Travis Homer and Kyle Monangai are the two players who stand out as most prepared in the special teams room.

It's the second time in two days Monangai, the rookie running back from Rutgers, has been singled out. As Johnson said yesterday, he could be a player the Bears trust this fall at Halas Hall.

"I am very pleased with where he's at," Johnson said Sunday. "I think he's a guy that we're going to be able to trust this fall."