Chicago Bears try to stop 3-game skid, eye 5th straight over Vikings

The Chicago Bears look to stop their three-game losing streak and win their fifth in a row against Minnesota when they host the Vikings on Monday night.

Minnesota is 3-14 at Soldier Field since it reopened in 2003 following renovations -- 2-4 there under coach Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings' Dalvin Cook, who received his second consecutive NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, has 478 yards and six TDs from scrimmage over the last two weeks.

Chicago held Tennessee's Derrick Henry to 68 yards rushing in a loss last week.

MINNESOTA (3-5) at CHICAGO (5-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE — Bears by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Vikings 5-3; Bears 5-4

SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 60-56-2

LAST MEETING — Bears beat Vikings 21-19, Dec. 29, 2019 at Minnesota

LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Lions 34-20; Bears lost to Titans 24-17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 17, Bears No. 16

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (3), PASS (25)

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (20), PASS (30)

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (32), PASS (21)

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (14), PASS (7)