Chicago Bears unveil their left tackle plans for Monday Night Football vs. Washington

After he took over at right tackle two weeks ago, Theo Benedet is taking over the other side of the Chicago Bears' offensive line.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson named Benedet the Bears' starting left tackle on Saturday morning.

What they're saying:

This development is the latest in Benedet's meteoric rise from an undrafted free agent out of British Columbia, Canada, to a starting offensive lineman in the NFL.

Benedet came in mid-game vs. the Raiders, where he spelled starting left tackle Braxton Jones, and performed well against a tough Las Vegas defensive front that includes All-Pro player Maxx Crosby.

The Bears' coaching staff talked Friday about how they like what Benedet brings as a blocker in the run game.

"He's got good feet. There's a quickness element about him," Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar said. "There's a recoverability about him and he changes direction pretty well. So, as things change and he's got a just path through a concept or a scheme, he's able to do that."

Benedet battled with Jones in the preseason for the starting left tackle job. He also played at right tackle during the preseason, giving him some versatility on the line.

Last season, Benedet became a star on HBO's "Hard Knocks" as he unveiled the moniker "Canadian Eagle" during a team meeting where he sang his rookie song. He also took off all his clothes to reveal a Speedo with an American flag print. Benedet didn't see time on the field as a rookie after an injury in the Hall of Fame game held him out for the entire season.

With a full offseason and preseason, the first-year Bears' staff has seen the potential that he has.

"It makes you excited about what he can be," Roushar said.

Dig deeper:

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett didn't practice on Friday, and he has been ruled out for Monday's game.

As a veteran of over a decade, Jarrett has proven he can perform on game day without reassuring his coaches through practice.

"There’s certain guys that need to practice during the week to prove they can go on game day," Johnson said. "He’s had some skins on the wall and proven that he’s a guy who can kind of skirt by without practicing as much during the week and still be able to perform at a high level on game day."

However, this is the second game Jarrett has missed going back to the Raiders game.

Kyler Gordon, TJ Edwards and Darrnell Wright hold no injury designations. Cairo Santos, Colston Loveland, Austin Booker and Travis Homer are listed questionable.