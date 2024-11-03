Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live scores and updates from Week 9

By
Published  November 3, 2024 11:37am CST
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago

Bears Game Day Live: Bold Predictions for Bears vs. Cardinals

Lou, Cassie and Anthony talk their bold predictions for the Bears' afternoon tilt vs. the Cardinals.

The Chicago Bears really need this one.

After losing on a Hail Mary pass last week, with a tense week at Halas Hall following, the Bears are in the desert looking to improve to 5-3.

Follow along with us here for live score updates and up-to-date information as the Bears take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals live updates

Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Contain Kyler Murray

Murray is known for his ability to gash teams with his dual-threat ability. Keeping Murray from using his legs will be paramount this week, especially if it means Murray will have to test the Bears' secondary with his arm.

2. Spread the football around

Cole Kmet and Rome Odunze have been getting around five targets per game this season. Keenan Allen and DJ Moore are great players, sure, but Odunze and Kmet are integral parts of the passing game that need to be integrated at a similar level Moore and Allen are.

3. Start fast

This goes for both sides of the ball. The Bears' defense allowed a field goal on Washington's first drive of the game last week, while the Bears' offense sputtered through three whole quarters. Starting fast would flip the script on what's been the norm for the Bears.

Remember when…

Everyone remembers the Monday Night Miracle where the Bears stormed to to stun the Cardinals, which triggered Dennis Green's "They are who we thought they were" rant. But, the Bears saw the Cardinals last season on Christmas Eve and beat Arizona 27-16. Happy Holidays! 

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals

