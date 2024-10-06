Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: Scores and live updates from Week 5 at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears are back home for the second game in a row.

Follow along with us here for live score updates and up-to-date information as the Bears take Soldier Field and host the Carolina Panthers.

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers live updates

3 Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Take what the Panthers' defense gives you

One of the biggest aspects the Bears' coaches liked about of Caleb Williams in Week 4 was his ability to take the check down and gain yards. Those same opportunities should be there for the taking against a porous Carolina defense.

2. Get up early

The Bears haven't had a solid lead early on in any of their four games before today. If they get a lead early on a struggling Carolina team, that gives the Bears' defense a chance to play aggressively with the lead. That would be scary.

3. Don't be afraid to let it rip

Caleb Williams had a good game against the Rams. It was the kind that wins games. We're still waiting for one of Williams' patented masterclass games that he had in college. The Panthers, who have allowed over 300 yards of offense in their first four games of the season, should present that opportunity.

The Bears' running game should have some identity

Against the Rams, the Bears started with D'Andre Swift and used Roschon Johnson as a battering ram in short-yardage situations. Is that the identity for the Bears' running game? We'll when Sunday kicks off.

Remember when…

The Bears played their first game against the Panthers on October 8, 1995? Bears' quarterback Erik Kramer went 23 for 41 passing, tallying 259 passing yards and recording three passing touchdowns in a 31-27 win.

Will we see ex-Bear revenge on Sunday? 6 Points on the Bears going into Week 5