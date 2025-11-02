Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live scores and updates from Week 9

The Chicago Bears need to turn the page from last week's let-down loss to Baltimore. They'll need to do it against another AFC North team.

Ben Johnson's short-handed Bears will head into Cincinnati as they eye a 5-3 record. Joe Flacco, JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins stand in their way.

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live scores and updates

1st Quarter - Not optimal!

Charlie Jones has a house call.

The Bengals take a lead right out of the gate with a 98-yard kick return touchdown.

Bengals 7, Bears 0

Kickoff

The Bears and Bengals are set to begin.

The Bears won the toss and deferred to the second half. Joe Flacco gets the ball to begin today.

Inactives

The Bears and Bengals have released their inactive lists. Inactive today for the Bears:

RB D'Andre Swift

WR Luther Burden III

RB Roschon Johnson

LB Ruben Hyppolite

DE Dominique Robinson

QB Case Keenum (3rd QB)

For the Bengals, Joe Flacco is ACTIVE. Star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is INACTIVE.

Pregame

The Bears' injury report was hefty this week, and a win in Week 9 might come down to how quickly Chauncey Gardner-Johnson fits into the Chicago defense.

The Bengals present a chance for the Bears' offense to correct itself

The Bears' offense has struggled in the red zone in the last few weeks, but the Bengals' defense offers the Bears a chance to course correct. Cincinnati ranks last in the league in multiple categories and near the bottom of the league in most.

Reinforcements: Bears sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson

With Kyler Gordon on injured reserve, the Bears signed Chauncy "C.J." Garnder-Johnson to help out at the nickel cornerback position.

He got first-team reps this week.