Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Live scores and updates from Week 2

By
Published  September 14, 2025 8:59am CDT
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago

The Chicago Bears are hoping to avoid their second 0-2 start in three seasons. Standing in their way of that are the reigning NFC North champion Detroit Lions.

Follow along with us here as the Bears travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in Ben Johnson's first game against his former team.

10:37 A.M. - Bears Inactives

The Bears will be without Kyler Gordon, but got an encouraging sign when it comes to the health of the team.

The Bears' inactives list:

DB Kyler Gordon
OL Ozzy Trapilo
OL Kiran Amegadije
QB Case Keenum
WR Jahdae Walker

It is surprising to see Trapilo as a healthy scratch.

10:30 A.M. - Jarrett is questionable

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was questionable this week with a knee injury. However, Cassie Carlson reported how Jarrett warmed up with the team during its pregame routine, and is hopeful he can play.

Inactives will come out soon.

Pregame

The Bears will take on the Lions at noon. The usual pregame necessities are underway.

Jaylon Johnson will play today. As will TJ Edwards and Roschon Johnson.

Inside fixing the Bears' run woes

No matter who you ask about Monday’s run game woes, there’s a bottom line: The Bears need to be able to run the ball better than what they did against Minnesota.

Here's what the Bears said this week about fixing the ground game in Week 2.

