Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live scores and updates from Nov. 17

The Chicago Bears' biggest rivalry is renewed once again. The Green Bay Packers are in town.

Green Bay is looking for its franchise-record 11th-straight win over Chicago, unless Matt Eberflus and his cohorts can find a way to snap that skid.

Follow along here for live updates as the Bears-Packers rivalry comes to life at Solider Field for the 209th time in NFL history.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers live updates

Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Get after the quarterback

Jordan Love had a week to heal his injured knee and injured groin. The Bears have to put that to the test and get after Love early and often, especially on first down plays where the Packers have become very efficient.

2. Get Cole Kmet into the game

The Bears have a new play caller in Thomas Brown calling the shots. Some of those shots have to be to tight end Cole Kmet. Force Green Bay to get physical in the open field and try to bring down arguably one of the Bears' biggest assets in the passing game.

3. Play like your season depends on it

Because, frankly, it does. The Bears can't afford to fall behind in the NFC North. The Packers already have; they're 0-2 in divisional play having lost to the Vikings and Lions. A loss to Green Bay here would be close to a death blow for a once-promising Bears season.

Remember when…

The Bears beat Green Bay in the opening week of the 2006 season in a game with a 26-0 final score that does not come close to explaining how much of a blow out the game was. That was the first game where new-Hall of Famer Devin Hester scored his first-career touchdown in what became a legendary career.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

