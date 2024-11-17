Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live scores and updates from Nov. 17

By
Published  November 17, 2024 10:49am CST
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago

Bears Game Day Live: FOX Sports' Kevin Burkhardt joins the show

The FOX Sports crew is sending its A-game today. Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews will be on hand to call the Bears-Packers game. Burkhardt stopped by the show to talk the Bears and Pack.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears' biggest rivalry is renewed once again. The Green Bay Packers are in town.

Green Bay is looking for its franchise-record 11th-straight win over Chicago, unless Matt Eberflus and his cohorts can find a way to snap that skid.

Follow along here for live updates as the Bears-Packers rivalry comes to life at Solider Field for the 209th time in NFL history.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers live updates

Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Get after the quarterback

Jordan Love had a week to heal his injured knee and injured groin. The Bears have to put that to the test and get after Love early and often, especially on first down plays where the Packers have become very efficient.

2. Get Cole Kmet into the game

The Bears have a new play caller in Thomas Brown calling the shots. Some of those shots have to be to tight end Cole Kmet. Force Green Bay to get physical in the open field and try to bring down arguably one of the Bears' biggest assets in the passing game.

3. Play like your season depends on it

Because, frankly, it does. The Bears can't afford to fall behind in the NFC North. The Packers already have; they're 0-2 in divisional play having lost to the Vikings and Lions. A loss to Green Bay here would be close to a death blow for a once-promising Bears season.

Remember when…

The Bears beat Green Bay in the opening week of the 2006 season in a game with a 26-0 final score that does not come close to explaining how much of a blow out the game was. That was the first game where new-Hall of Famer Devin Hester scored his first-career touchdown in what became a legendary career.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Featured

How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
article

How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Green Bay Packers this week.

Tina sits down with Doug Kramer

Bears Game Day Live: Tina goes 1 on 1 with OL/FB Doug Kramer

The Bears have scored five touchdowns when Doug Kramer has come in at fullback. Tina Nguyen sat down with the diehard Bears' fan turned Bears player.

Cassie sits down with Marcedes Lewis

Bears Game Day Live: Cassie sits down with Marcedes Lewis

The Bears are going through some change. Luckily they have the Big Dog to carry them. Forty-year-old Marcedes Lewis has seen some things, and Cassie Carlson sat down with the tight end this week at Halas Hall.