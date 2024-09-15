Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans: Scores and live updates from Week 2 tilt in Houston

Caleb Williams is 1-0 as a starting quarterback. He'll need to be better if the Chicago Bears want to be 2-0.

Standing in the way is reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud.

Follow along with us here for live score updates and up-to-date information as the Bears travel to Houston to take on the Texans.

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans live updates

3 Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Make the Texans one-dimensional

Joe Mixon is a problem. Adding him to a Texans offense that has Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and Nico Collins is ridiculous. If the Bears' defense wants to keep that passing game in check, it'll need to rely on the front four and the linebackers to

2. Get the running game going

Last week, the Bears struggled to move the ball. On the ground, they gained 84 yards on 22 total carries. D'Andre Swift, one of the top free agents the Bears signed this offseason, needs to get going. It keeps the defense honest, which helps Caleb Williams in the end.

3. Handle the hostile environment

This will be Caleb Williams' first experience in a hostile NFL environment. It's primetime, all eyes are on him as he tries to become the first rookie Bears QB to win his first two games since Craig Krenzel in 2004.

