Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts: Scores and Live Updates from Week 3

By
Updated  September 22, 2024 11:56am CDT
What do the Bears need to do to bounce back against the Colts?

FOX 32's Lou Canellis breaks down the Chicago Bears' keys to victory this Sunday after coming off a tough loss to the Houston Texans.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears are 1-1 on the season, and play their third AFC North team in a row.

Follow along with us here for live score updates and up-to-date information as the Bears travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts live updates

3 Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Take advantage of the mistakes

The Colts are a young team, led by quarterback Anthony Richardson. He threw three interceptions against the Green Bay Packers last week. If the Bears want to be seen as a top unit in the NFL, they need to take advantage of the times where Richardson will put the ball in harm's way.

2. Get the running game going (again)

The Colts are a terrible rush defense team. The Bears have struggled to get the run game going. Something has to break today, and the Bears would do well to make sure it's the Colts' run defense that could be down two starters.

3. Handle the hostile environment (again)

The Bears didn't do well last week on Sunday Night Football, as pre-snap flags but the Bears behind on offense. They need to make sure that doesn't happen again.

Last-minute change on the offensive line

Nate Davis popped up on the Bears' injury report this week. He's questionable for today, but Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported the Bears will start swing tackle and versatile lineman Matt Pryor Sunday instead of Davis.

Remember when…

The Bears last played the Colts in 2020, a 19-11 Colts win at Solider Field. Philip Rivers was the quarterback for Indianapolis that afternoon. The Bears haven't seen the Colts since then, but have lost two straight games to Indianapolis.

Kevin Byard talks the Bears-Texans game

‘The better team won that night’: Bears’ Kevin Byard opens up about loss to Texans

FOX 32's Lou Canellis went 1-on-1 with Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard who shared his thoughts following a loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night.

Today's Bears-Colts matchup to watch

Lincoln Riley's advice to Caleb Williams

The man who coached Williams to a Heisman Trophy in college, USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, provided advice for his former star quarterback on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd."