Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots: Live scores and updates from Week 10

The Chicago Bears really needed last week. This one has to be a must-win game.

After falling to the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Bears are welcoming the 2-7 New England Patriots to Soldier Field for Week 10.

Follow along with us here for live score updates and up-to-date information as the Bears take on the Patriots.

Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots live updates

Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Get after the rookie

Drake Maye was once considered a top-tier quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. It's why he went No. 3 overall to the Patriots after the Bears took Caleb Williams and the Commanders took Jayden Daniels. The Bears would do well to make life in Chicago miserable for Maye.

2. Get Cole Kmet into the game

One of the Bears' most consistent targets has been the tight end from Notre Dame. He did not get a target last week. Getting Kmet involvegd early and often this week would go a long way in making life easier for Williams.

3. Lean into the home crowd

Can you believe the Bears are playing at home for the first time in five weeks? That's what happens when they go from London, to a bye week, to consecutive road games since the Bears' 36-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. The Bears are back home. Getting home field advantage going is the right thing to do.

Remember when…

The last time the Chicago Bears welcomed the Patriots to Solider Field it came down to a Hail Mary pass during a regular season game in the 2018 season. Mitchell Trubisky's last-second heave found its man, too. Wide receiver Kevin White came down with the ball… two yards short and the Bears lost 38-31. The Bears have not had a good relationship with Hail Mary plays since James Allen caught one in 2001.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots

Featured article

Kevin Byard: ‘We haven’t found the formula'

Player to Watch: DT Zacch Pickens