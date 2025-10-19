Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: Live scores and updates from Week 7

By
Published  October 19, 2025 11:16am CDT
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago
Bears Game Day Live: Bears vs. Saints Bold Predictions

Bears Game Day Live: Bears vs. Saints Bold Predictions

Were Lou, Anthony and Cassie in cahoots? Why does everyone think Luther Burden III will have a big day? Also, Tina and some guests make their predictions.

The Saints are marchin' in, and the Chicago Bears can't overlook them.

New Orleans has a 1-5 record, but the Bears spoke about how much better the Saints are than their record might indicate. It's time to show it on the field.

Follow along for live updates from Soldier Field as the Bears try and win their fourth game in a row vs. New Orleans.

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: Live score and updates

Pregame

The inactive lists just came out, and the only surprise is that Grady Jarrett will miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury.

There was optimism he'd play vs. New Orleans.

Bears inactives

DT Grady Jarrett
K Cairo Santos
LB Ruben Hyppolite II
G Luke Newman
LB Noah Sewell
WR Jahdae Walker
QB Case Keenum

Saints Inactives

S Ugo Amad
CB Rejzohn Wright
CB Isaac Yiadom
DT Jonah Williams
OL Torricelli Simpkins
OL Xavier Truss

Jake Moody's encore to his game-winning performance

Cairo Santos is out again. That means Jake Moody gets a chance to reprise his performance last Monday where his four-field-goal game beat the Commanders.

Featured

Cairo Santos ruled out vs. Saints, setting Jake Moody up for his Chicago Bears encore
article

Cairo Santos ruled out vs. Saints, setting Jake Moody up for his Chicago Bears encore

For the second game in a row, the Chicago Bears will turn to Jake Moody for their kicking duties. Here's what goes into Moody's encore.

History behind the Bears vs. Saints

The Bears and Saints have plenty of ties that bind. It'll all be on display Sunday.

Here are all the strings that tie the two together, from the coaching staff to the two starting quarterbacks on opposite sidelines.

Featured

Behind the different strings that tie the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints together
article

Behind the different strings that tie the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints together

Here are a few strings that tie the Bears and Saints together before they square off on Sunday at Soldier Field.

BearsSports