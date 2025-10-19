Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: Live scores and updates from Week 7
The Saints are marchin' in, and the Chicago Bears can't overlook them.
New Orleans has a 1-5 record, but the Bears spoke about how much better the Saints are than their record might indicate. It's time to show it on the field.
Follow along for live updates from Soldier Field as the Bears try and win their fourth game in a row vs. New Orleans.
Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: Live score and updates
Pregame
The inactive lists just came out, and the only surprise is that Grady Jarrett will miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury.
There was optimism he'd play vs. New Orleans.
Bears inactives
DT Grady Jarrett
K Cairo Santos
LB Ruben Hyppolite II
G Luke Newman
LB Noah Sewell
WR Jahdae Walker
QB Case Keenum
Saints Inactives
S Ugo Amad
CB Rejzohn Wright
CB Isaac Yiadom
DT Jonah Williams
OL Torricelli Simpkins
OL Xavier Truss
Jake Moody's encore to his game-winning performance
Cairo Santos is out again. That means Jake Moody gets a chance to reprise his performance last Monday where his four-field-goal game beat the Commanders.
History behind the Bears vs. Saints
The Bears and Saints have plenty of ties that bind. It'll all be on display Sunday.
Here are all the strings that tie the two together, from the coaching staff to the two starting quarterbacks on opposite sidelines.
