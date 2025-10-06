Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: Live scores and updates from Week 6 on Monday Night Football
All Chicago Bears fans will be on edge this weekend.
The Bears, returning from a bye week, will head to Landover, Md., returning to the scene of the crime with a different head coach and a different outlook.
Here's how to watch the Bears' primetime matchup against the Washington Commanders this weekend, where the Bears can avenge old wounds and turn the page on one of the most heartbreaking moments that's still on Bears fans' minds.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders
TV: ESPN
Stream: ESPN+
Radio: ESPN 1000
The Bears and Commanders will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ nationally on Monday Night Football.
Joe Buck and Troy AIkman will be on the call for ESPN. Lisa Salters will report from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
start time
Date: Monday, Oct. 13
Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Md.
Time: 7:15 P.M. CDT
Bears fans, and the Bears themselves, don't need a reminder of what happened last year.
After taking a last-minute lead on the road, the Bears surrendered a 15-yard pass before Jayden Daniels earned the highlight of the week with a stunning, walk-off Hail Mary that helped the Commanders surge and sent the Bears into a free fall that ended after Matt Eberflus got fired and they beat Green Bay to snap a 10-game losing streak.
Now, it's different. The Bears have Ben Johnson, who has helped usher in a clean slate. Will that apply to the Bears? Only time will tell.
Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule
Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24
Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21
Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17
Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)
Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens
Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 10: vs. New York Giants
Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings
Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)
Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers
Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)
Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)
Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions