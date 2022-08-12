Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team competing in tournament this weekend

The Chicago Bears aren't the only team taking to the field this weekend.

The Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association's Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team is also playing in the first of three planned tournaments.

The athletes represent a broad range of ages.

"We have age ranges all the way from 20 years old to about 65 years old on our team right now," said head coach Jason Sfire.

Eleven teams from across the country will compete this weekend at the College of Lake County.

The coach told FOX 32 Chicago he would love to see as many fans as possible come out to support the wheelchair football Bears.