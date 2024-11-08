Chicago Bears will be without 2 key pieces of their offensive line Sunday

The Chicago Bears' offense will be shorthanded yet again this week.

Both starting tackles will miss the game, the Bears announced as a part of Friday's injury report, meaning Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright will be out on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Bears back up left tackle Kiran Amegadije will also miss his second-straight game with a calf injury.

"It's always a challenge," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday when asked about injures on the offensive line. "When you're down a couple starters that's always a challenge. The guys have to – just like (OL) Matt (Pryor) has done, you just have to step in there. (OL) Larry (Borom), you have to step in there and perform and do it at a high level."

Now, the Bears will most likely shift Pryor over from right guard to left tackle. Veteran back up tackle Larry Borom will remain at left tackle, which is where he started last week.

Eberflus announced Friday that veteran interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates will be activated off injured reserve, which is where he's been since Week 1 when he suffered a shoulder injury against the Tennessee Titans. Bates will most likely take over the right guard spot that Pryor would vacate by moving to right tackle.

Eberflus and the Bears coaching staff have stressed how they'd like to avoid making multiple moves on the offensive line and moving players across positions.

This week, the Bears don't have that luxury. It comes at a difficult time, too, as the Bears allowed six sacks to the Arizona Cardinals in last Sunday's 29-9 loss.

"We've cross trained a lot of guys over the course of this time and during training camp during the early part of the season," Eberflus said. "We're going to have to really function that way, but we try to make it less moves as possible. If you can make one move that's great, you don't like to make two moves if you can help it. We'll try to do that."

Other injury news

Jaquan Brisker will miss his fourth-straight game with the concussion he suffered against the Carolina Panthers. The Bears' stud safety has been missed in the defensive backfield, but Elijah Hicks has played well in Briskers' absence as his top reserve.

There is some good news for the Bears.

Star edge rusher Montez Sweat will be back after missing Sunday's loss against the Cardinals. Pass rusher Darrell Taylor was listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a knee injury.

However, with all the injuries on the offensive line that puts the onus on the Bears' defense to play at a high level.