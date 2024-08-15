Chicago Bears will play their starters Saturday vs. Cincinnati Bengals

It was a dreary and rainy day at Halas Hall, where a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals offered the Bears a different look in the elements.

They'll carry those lessons into Saturday.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced the Bears' starters will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals.

"You will see the starters," Eberflus said.

The Bengals announced earlier this week they will not play their starters this Saturday.

However, with the emphasis on the Bears' starters getting between 45-60 reps during the preseason, the Bears coaching staff wants to keep the momentum going coming off a productive Thursday.

"We feel really good about our plan," Eberflus said. "This week coming up on Saturday, we'll get another chance to get some reps there too."

The Bengals, on the other hand, got some reps in the elements Thursday. Combining that with the drive for a score the Bengals had during their preseason game last week, and the team is comfortable with where they're at.

"Those are reps I haven't had for the last couple years," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "The more reps that you get before the season starts the better you're going to be."

Kickoff for the Bears-Bengals preseason game is slated for noon.