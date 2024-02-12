Chicago Bears would need a massive deal to trade the No. 1 overall pick | Report

If the Chicago Bears are going to move off the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and that's still an "if," it would come at a price.

Think a hefty, hefty price.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are asking for a "historic" haul in return for the No. 1 overall selection.

"Chicago would need a historic haul of draft picks and overall compensation to move off the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, sources say. In the words of one source, it would have to be ‘crazy,’" Rapoport wrote on NFL.com.

Take heed, NFL.

The Bears got the Carolina Panthers' 2024 first-rounder, 2025 second-rounder and DJ Moore in return for the No. 1 overall selection last year. Any potential trade would have to eclipse that by a large margin.

This would have to be something along the lines of three first-round picks, multiple day-two or day-three selections and an impact player.

But, a player like Caleb Williams might be too good to pass up. Especially if the Bears can get another solid haul in return for Justin Fields.

Rapoport also reported the market for Fields "should be an active and fertile market."

Now that we're in the offseason, let the games begin.