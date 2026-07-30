Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze clarifies 'new normal' quote about his foot

Rome Odunze understandably set off some alarm bells when the Chicago Bears wide receiver said he's in a "new normal."

As his broken foot heals, he has to adjust. Plenty speculated if he'd ever be the same.

"I set up a fastball for y'all on that one," Odunze said on Thursday. "My foot feels great … Not even something I think about anymore."

He clarified the "new normal" quote on Thursday.

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Odunze's original quote did downplay the struggles that come with recovering from his broken foot.

"This is my new normal," he said in June. "My new normal is what I am growing into. I don't think that's anything that's going to prohibit me or keep me from making plays."

On Thursday, Odunze talked about how his foot feels great. He mentioned he doesn't think about it anymore, and he's completely through the rehab process.

"I know ‘new normal,’ that has a bunch of connotations of chronic and severe," Odunze said. "Like it’s never going to be the same; It’s not like that at all. I’m completely fine. I went through my process of recovery and rehab and it’s been great."

Odunze had a blistering start to the 2025 season. He slowed down a bit before his fractured foot and missed the rest of the regular season.

It was a demanding process. But, Odunze is now standing on his health.

That health is where it needs to be. The alarm bells can be turned off.

"Obviously, I do my due diligence and all those things. Being out sucks," Odunze said. "That really is the number one thing as a football player, any athlete, you all know, you don’t want to be out. Practice, game, whatever it is. Went through my process of getting that right and I feel amazing."

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What they're saying:

The Bears are firmly expecting Odunze to be a key contributor to the Bears' offense in 2026.

With D.J. Moore traded to Buffalo, the Bears are looking to Odunze to live up to his billing as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Just two days into camp, the Bears laud how Odunze looks and moves as a receiver with more spotlight on him.

"One day in, everybody's kind of excited. It's the first day of school, so you see a lot of that," Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. "There was a lot of great energy yesterday. He looks like he's moving around really well. I think if he hadn't said anything, I don't know that you necessarily would have noticed through the spring the way he was moving, because he looks like he's moving really well. And we're excited to see what Rome does through this training camp."