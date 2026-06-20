Here are a few avenues the Chicago Blackhawks could take in the 2026 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks will soon be on the clock. The 2026 NHL Draft will open next Friday.

The Blackhawks will be on the clock a few times. They have three picks in the top 40 selections. One in the first round and two in the second round. The ‘Hawks have three total picks in the second round.

With that much capital, the Blackhawks have the chance to move around a bit. It’s one of their options.

Here are the options the Blackhawks face next week when the 2026 NHL Draft opens.

Trade up in the 2026 NHL Draft

Davidson mentioned he’d keep the ringer on.

After the Blackhawks were awarded the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Davidson said there were plenty of moves to consider.

"I’m open to talking to anyone about anything," Davidson said in May. "It’s pretty rare those kinds of picks are traded."

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He’s right.

The Blackhawks should be eying options, especially if it means getting the guys they want. If the team did trade up, it would most likely have to be with the San Jose Sharks to land a player like Ivar Stenberg.

This would land the Blackhawks a top offensive prospect next to Bedard, but it would also be an act from the front office to the fanbase that shows the team is doing what it can to lift itself out of the rebuild.

Patience is one thing. Showing some urgency is another.

Trade the No. 4 overall pick for an established NHL player

This would be the ultimate sense of urgency.

If the Blackhawks trade their pick for an established NHL player, that would accelerate the rebuild timeline exponentially.

It remains to be seen who might be available, and for what price, but the Blackhawks have the draft capital and perhaps a prospect or two they’d be willing to part with to make it happen.

If something like this happens, it would immediately place higher expectations on the Blackhawks for next season. Those expectations would be to be determined, but there would have to be immediate improvement.

Finishing second-to-last in the league wouldn’t be acceptable.

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Stand pat and pick at No. 4 overall

This is a likely scenario for the Blackhawks. As mentioned before, it’s not because trading the fourth overall pick isn’t impossible. That’s just something that rarely happens in the NHL Draft cycles.

If the Blackhawks stay at No. 4 overall, they’ll have good options to pick from

Here are four prospects that are consistently around No. 4 overall in mock drafts found on The Athletic and NHL.com.

Caleb Malhotra - C, Brantford

Malhotra is a fast player who can push the pace from the center position. That would add to the Blackhawks’ top-six, but would also have us asking the same question we consistently ask every offseason.

Does this mean Connor Bedard is moving from center and out to the wing?

Either way, Malhotra would project to crack the ‘Hawks top six. That’s the objective.

Carson Carels - LHD, Prince George

If it comes down to it, the Blackhawks would be fine with the best left-handed defenseman in the draft. Davidson would get that in Carels.

Not only is Carels a solid defensive player, but he brings two-way value as well. According to The Athletic’s prospect rankings, Carels projects as a first-line power play defenseman because of his offensive abilities.

Chase Reid - RHD, Soo

Like Carels, this would be the Blackhawks investing to make sure their blue line has a bright future.

The only difference is Reid is a right-handed defenseman. You can’t ignore Reid’s offensive skills, though. Reid’s scouting report lauds his hands, speed and vision in creating offensive chances. That’s a two-way player who can help the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks could use more left-handed defensemen, but Reid is also a good defenseman prospect. He’s probably the best defenseman in the draft. Fortifying the blue line isn’t a bad choice, regardless.

Ivar Stenberg – LW, Frölunda

Yes, this could still happen even if the Blackhawks don’t trade up.

The Blackhawks have been trying to locate the player they believe can be a top-line mate alongside Connor Bedard. Stenberg already projects as an NHL-ready forward who can be a top six player.

If Stenberg falls to No. 4 – which is possible, some experts believe Stenberg can fall to four – Davidson might be the happiest general manager in the league outside of Toronto. That’s only because Toronto won the lottery AND drafted Gavin McKenna.