Chicago Blackhawks announce contract extension for Nick Foligno

The Chicago Blackhawks are solidifying their future around Connor Bedard, and are making sure the team's veteran presence is taken care of.

The team has extended forward Nick Foligno with a new two-year contract that runs through the 2025-2026 season and carries a $4.5 million salary cap hit.

The Blackhawks signed Foligno, 36, this past summer as a veteran forward to help mentor Bedard as the No. 1 overall selection and future phenom made his transition to the NHL. Along with that presence, Foligno has 17 points in 39 games this season, including eight goals and nine assists. According to the team's front office, Foligno has also impressed with his

"The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed," Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "Hard-working on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to play in any situation have been tremendous assets. His leadership skills both on and off the ice have been instrumental in what we are building, and we are excited for him continue to push our team forward."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 27: Nick Foligno #17 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates with the puck during overtime against the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center on December 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Folgino came to the Blackhawks after a lengthy career around the NHL.

He has played in 1,120 career games with five different teams, including the Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs. He was originally drafted by the Senators in the. 28th overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft.

Foligno was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 6 after fracturing a finger on his left hand during a fight in a game against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5.