Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Blackhawks beat Dallas Stars 2-1 in overtime

By Stephen Hawkins
Published 
Blackhawks
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Alex DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, including the winner 2:56 into overtime, and the Blackhawks won 2-1 to hand the Dallas Stars their first home loss this season.

DeBrincat has four goals and two assists in his three games since returning from a four-game absence because of COVID-19 protocols.

Patrick Kane assisted on both goals. Chicago had been winless in its first four games this season that went past regulation. Jason Robertson's first career goal was the only score for Dallas.

Tips for keeping pets safe during bitter cold snap

Dr. David Gonsky from West Loop Veterinary Care dishes out tips for keeping your pets safe in cold weather.