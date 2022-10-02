Chicago Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk will be sidelined by ankle sprain

Chicago Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a left ankle sprain.

The 24-year-old Katchouk played almost 12 minutes during a 3-0 preseason loss to Detroit on Saturday night.

He was acquired in a multiplayer trade with Tampa Bay in March.

The Blackhawks open the season on Oct. 12 at Colorado. The team also said forward Jujhar Khaira is day to day with a right ankle injury.