Chicago Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk will be sidelined by ankle sprain

CHICAGO - Chicago Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a left ankle sprain. 

The 24-year-old Katchouk played almost 12 minutes during a 3-0 preseason loss to Detroit on Saturday night. 

He was acquired in a multiplayer trade with Tampa Bay in March. 

The Blackhawks open the season on Oct. 12 at Colorado. The team also said forward Jujhar Khaira is day to day with a right ankle injury.