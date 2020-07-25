Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford back at practice after recovering from COVID-19

article

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford practiced on Saturday after he missed the start of training camp because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old Crawford said he was in quarantine at his place in Chicago.

The return of Crawford is a big development for Chicago as it prepares for its qualifying series against Edmonton and its high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

But he has little time to get up to speed before Game 1 of their best-of-five series on Aug. 1.

Crawford said he definitely had flu-like symptoms, reported the Chicago Tribune.

“I’d say it was a lot tougher at the start," he said. "The first few days I started feeling symptoms, that was the hardest. The last couple of weeks was maybe a little bit easier."