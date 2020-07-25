Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford back at practice after recovering from COVID-19

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Associated Press
Goalie Corey Crawford looks on in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at the United Center on October 14, 2019 in Chicago.

CHICAGO - Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford practiced on Saturday after he missed the start of training camp because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old Crawford said he was in quarantine at his place in Chicago.

The return of Crawford is a big development for Chicago as it prepares for its qualifying series against Edmonton and its high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

But he has little time to get up to speed before Game 1 of their best-of-five series on Aug. 1.

Crawford said he definitely had flu-like symptoms, reported the Chicago Tribune.

“I’d say it was a lot tougher at the start," he said. "The first few days I started feeling symptoms, that was the hardest. The last couple of weeks was maybe a little bit easier."