Chicago Blackhawks ink Jason Dickinson to a 2-year extension

Almost a week after extending Nick Foligno, the Chicago Blackhawks have extended another veteran forward.

Jason Dickinson signed a two-year extension with the Blackhawks, the team announced on Tuesday. Dickinson's extension gives him a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season.

With the extension, Dickinson will carry a 4.25 million salary cap hit annually.

This signing comes during a career-best season for the 28 forward from Ontario. So far in the 2023-2024 season, Dickinson has scored a career-high 14 goals in 43 games with the Blackhawks. This is an improvement on his first season in Chicago during the 2022-2023 season where he totaled 30 points on nine goals and 21 assists.

Overall, he's scored 125 points on 53 goals and 72 assists in his career.

Dickinson was in the final year of a three-year, $7.95 million contract he signed with the Vancouver Canucks on August 14, 2021.

"Jason adds a unique two-way game to our lineup and his compete level is consistently strong every night," Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement "He’s showing his offensive game this year, which has been a huge lift to our team. His leadership has been instrumental, and the impact has been evident around the room, particularly with our young guys."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 27: Jason Dickinson #16 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on during the first period against the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center on December 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Dickinson brought experience to the Blackhawks this season and has played in 404 career NHL regular-season games with the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks and Blackhawks. Originally drafted by the Stars with a first-round pick in 2013, Dickinson broke into the NHL in 2016.

This is the second veteran player the Hawks have extended, showing the franchise is rewarding experienced players who have shown they fit in Davidson's future plans by improving their play on the ice and improving their ability to lead the team off the ice.

"We’re excited to bring him back and to see him continue to grow with our team," Davidson said in a statement.