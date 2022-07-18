Chicago Blackhawks legend Eddie Olczyk announces departure

Chicago Blackhawks games will sound much different on television this upcoming season.

Play-by-play man Pat Foley retired late last season and now, color analyst and former Blackhawks player Eddie Olczyk is leaving.

Eddie Olczyk | Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Olczyk, who has been one of the voices of the Blackhawks since 2006, will assume the analyst role with the Seattle Kraken.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Blackhawks are reaching out to former players looking for a replacement for Olczyk.

"For 16 seasons, we were fortunate to have legendary broadcaster Eddie Olczyk bring Chicago Blackhawks hockey into the homes of our fans. We are going to miss him as much as our fans will. Though we are disappointed to learn today that he has decided to go in another direction, Eddie will always be part of the Blackhawks family. We appreciate his many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors," the Blackhawks said in a statement.