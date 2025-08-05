Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Blackhawks reveal 2025-26 promo schedule for special 100th season

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 5, 2025 10:47am CDT
The Chicago Blackhawks dropped their full promo schedule for their upcoming 100th season on Tuesday.

The Brief

    • The Blackhawks’ 2025-26 season will feature giveaways, themed game nights and fan events to celebrate the team’s 100th anniversary.
    • Highlights include four "Centennial Celebration Nights" and a lineup of bobblehead giveaways honoring legends and fan favorites.
    • The festivities kick off Oct. 11 with a red carpet event and debut of the team’s centennial jersey.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks are going big for their 100th anniversary, rolling out a full slate of giveaways, theme nights and special appearances during the 2025-26 season.

What we know:

The team announced its promotional schedule Tuesday, with a centennial campaign that includes four "Centennial Celebration Nights," each themed around a different era of Blackhawks history: The Originals, The Madhouse, The Banner Years and The Next Originals.

The season kicks off at home on Saturday, Oct. 11, against the Montreal Canadiens with a red carpet event along Madison Street and the debut of the Blackhawks’ centennial jersey on ice. The first 20,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule.

Each centennial chapter will feature a signature game night with a bobblehead giveaway for the first 8,000 fans—honoring stars like Stan Mikita, Tony Esposito, Denis Savard, Chris Chelios, Brent Seabrook, Duncan Keith, and mascot Tommy Hawk.

What's next:

Single-game tickets go on sale in early September. Fans can view the complete promotional schedule by clicking HERE.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Blackhawks.

