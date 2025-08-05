Chicago Blackhawks reveal 2025-26 promo schedule for special 100th season
CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks are going big for their 100th anniversary, rolling out a full slate of giveaways, theme nights and special appearances during the 2025-26 season.
What we know:
The team announced its promotional schedule Tuesday, with a centennial campaign that includes four "Centennial Celebration Nights," each themed around a different era of Blackhawks history: The Originals, The Madhouse, The Banner Years and The Next Originals.
The season kicks off at home on Saturday, Oct. 11, against the Montreal Canadiens with a red carpet event along Madison Street and the debut of the Blackhawks’ centennial jersey on ice. The first 20,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule.
Each centennial chapter will feature a signature game night with a bobblehead giveaway for the first 8,000 fans—honoring stars like Stan Mikita, Tony Esposito, Denis Savard, Chris Chelios, Brent Seabrook, Duncan Keith, and mascot Tommy Hawk.
What's next:
Single-game tickets go on sale in early September. Fans can view the complete promotional schedule by clicking HERE.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Blackhawks.