Chicago Blackhawks reportedly ink a handful of free agents, including former Blackhawk Tuevo Teräväinen

The Chicago Blackhawks kicked off free agency by inking a handful of players to help Connor Bedard.

One of them was a familiar face for Blackhawks fans.

Winger Tuevo Teräväinen is reportdly returning to Chicago on a three-year deal, according to The Athletic and ESPN.

Teräväinen is just one of the signings, as forward Tyler Bertuzzi, goaltender Laurent Broissoit, defenseman Alec Martinez, forward Pat Maroon and forward Craig Smith have also reportedly signed with the Blackhawks.

Teräväinen's contract is reportedly for three years and with a $5.4 million cap hit. He was originally the Blackhawks' 18th overall selection in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

When Teräväinen left Chicago in the summer of 2016, he was an emerging young forward. Now, he's considered a middle-six playmaker who will be a boon for the Chicago offense. Last year, Teräväinen scored 25 goals in 76 games for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Teräväinen was one of the younger pieces of the 2015 Blackhawks team that won the Stanley Cup to cap a dynasty. He was traded, along with Bryan Bickell’s $4-million cap hit in the summer of 2016, to Carolina as the first of a handful of young prospects the team traded away.

Now, he's back as the Blackhawks aim to improve their offense.

Bertuzzi is another piece of that offensive restructure, as he has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with a $5.5 million cap hit. The 29-year-old forward recorded 43 points on 21 goals and 22 assists in 80 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Of the rest of the signings, Martinez has a $4 million cap hit, Maroon has a $1.3 million cap hit and Smith has a $1 million cap hit.

Martinez is a player the Blackhawks know well from his time with the Los Angeles Kings. His Kings broke Chicago's heart in Game 7 of the 2014 Western Conference Finals, which could have led to a Blackhawks three-peat.

Martinez brings a veteran leadership and a winning background. He's won Stanley Cups in 2012, 2014 and 2023.

Broissoit is an interesting addition, which comes on the heels of Chicago extending Petr Mrázek mid-season. This move could bump promising goalie prospect Arvid Söderblom to the AHL after he struggled during his time in the NHL this season.

Although it didn't take much to improve the second-worst roster in the NHL, the Blackhawks, with youth on their side, got better on the first day of July.