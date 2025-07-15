Chicago Blackhawks sign Anton Frondell, No. 3 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, to entry-level contract

The Chicago Blackhawks agreed on Tuesday to a three-year, entry-level contract with Anton Frondell, who was the No. 3 overall pick in last month's draft.

The 18-year-old Swedish forward's deal has a $975,000 salary cap hit.

Frondell scored 11 goals and had 14 assists last season over 29 regular-season games for Djurgarden, which played in Sweden's second division. His production was part of the reason the team earned promotion to the top division this year.

Frondell also helped Sweden win the silver medal at the 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship. He scored a goal and had two assists over three games.

What they're saying:

"I think he's a really smart hockey player," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson told reporters earlier this summer. "I think he uses his body very effectively, especially in battles along the wall. He just has a really projectable game to the NHL, and I think he plays the game the way that it's played, not only in North America on the small rink. I think he plays very heavy, hard, almost playoff hockey. So I think that's something we were really excited to add.