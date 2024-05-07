Chicago Blackhawks win second overall pick in 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

The Chicago Blackhawks have their top 2024 NHL Draft selection.

The Blackhawks were awarded the second overall selection in this year's draft in Tuesday's NHL Draft lottery.

This will be the second time in franchise history that the Blackhawks have picked second overall. The first time was in 1965, when the Hawks selected Andy Culligan at No. 2 overall.

The Blackhawks' entered the evening with a guaranteed top-four selection in the 2024 NHL Draft by virtue of finishing with the second-worst record in the league.

Chicago had 13.5 percent odds to win the No. 1 overall pick. Following that, the 'Hawks had 14.1 percent odds, 30.7 percent odds and 41.7 percent odds to win the second, third and fourth overall selections, respectively.

The San Jose Sharks had the best odds at No. 1 overall with 25.5 percent odds to land the top pick.

The No. 1 overall pick isn't as generational as Connor Bedard was last year. However, the winner of the lottery will have a pathway to select Boston University's Macklin Celebrini, the surefire No. 1 overall pick.

2024 NHL Draft overview

After the consensus No. 1 overall prospect Macklin Celebrini, this is a deep draft for talented defensemen.

Artyom Levshunov, Zeev Buium, Sam Dickinson and Zayne Parekh are all defensemen that could hear their names called in the top 10 of the draft.

However, the Hawks have plenty of needs and could go plenty of directions.

If Chicago wants to beef up its lines behind Bedard, centers Anyon Silayev or Cayden Lindstrom could be options. However, a winger like Ivan Demidov would add massive firepower alongside Bedard.

2024 NHL Draft top prospects

Macklin Celebrini, center - Boston University

Ivan Demidov, right wing - SKA St. Petersburg

Artyom Levshunov, defenseman - Michigan State

Zeev Buium, defenseman - Denver

Anyon Silayev, center - Torpedo (KHL)

Cayden Lindstrom, center - Medicine Hat (WHL)

Sam Dickinson, defenseman - London (OHL)

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw (OHL)