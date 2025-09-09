Chicago Bulls sign Josh Giddey to multi-year extension after a breakout season

The Chicago Bulls finally made one of the moves they were expected to make in NBA free agency.

In a move that was widely expected since the end of the season, the Bulls have re-signed restricted free agent Josh Giddey to a multi-year extension, the team announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Giddey entered free agency as a restricted free agent and was extension eligible. Giddey could have signed an offer sheet with another team, and the Bulls would have had a chance to match.

However, no other offer sheet came. The Bulls avoided all that.

According to ESPN's Sham Charania, the Bulls gave Giddey a four-year, $100 million extension that firmly makes Giddey a part of the Bulls' future.

Whatever the Bulls will do on offense starts with Giddey. It remains to be seen what other moves the Bulls make after Giddey's extension, but it's clear he was everything the Bulls' wanted him to be after they traded Alex Caruso to acquire Giddey.

By the numbers:

Giddey became the spearhead of the Bulls' offense once the team traded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. He relished in that role, and earned his extension.

In 70 games during the 2024-2025 season, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2. assists per game. He also made 37.8 percent of his 3-point attempts, which was up from his average of 33 percent of 3-point makes. Giddey also recorded seven triple-doubles in 24-25.

After LaVine was traded, Giddey's averages jumped. He averaged 20 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game across the final 23 games of the season. This includes the game where Giddey hit a buzzer-beating and improbable half-court prayer to beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

This put Giddey into Bulls' lore, and served as a reminder that he would be a player the Bulls needed to lock up in the future.