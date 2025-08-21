Chicago Bulls announce details for Derrick Rose jersey retirement night

Derrick Rose celebrated his retirement at the United Center in January 2025. In January 2026, Rose will officially be immortalized as one of the best Chicago Bulls ever.

The Bulls announced details for Rose's jersey retirement next season, including additional experiences for fans and a postgame ceremony where Rose will have his jersey sent up into the United Center rafters.

What we know:

The Bulls will officially retire Rose's jersey on January 24, 2026. The team will hold a postgame ceremony on the court after the Bulls host the Boston Celtics.

The Bulls are also including features in the United Center atrium. More information on these features and other additional details about the ceremony will be shared by the team at a later date.

The backstory:

The Chicago native played 406 regular-season games for his hometown team.

Rose posted career averages of 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He holds the third-highest assists per game average and ninth-highest scoring average in Bulls history. He is one of only two Bulls players (Michael Jordan, 1988-89) to record at least 2,000 points and 600 assists in a single season in his MVP campaign of 2011. During that season, he averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists per game.

Also in 2011, Rose led the Bulls to the team's first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 1998. When Rose played, the Bulls posted a record of 245-161 (.603).

Rose went on to play with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.

What they're saying:

"Derrick is both a hometown hero and a symbol of an entire era of Bulls basketball," said Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in a statement on Jan. 4. "Retiring a jersey recognizes a player’s impact beyond on-court achievements. It honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the organization and forged deep, lasting connections with fans. It recognizes that emotional bond and the great influence a player has had on the team and organization’s identity."

